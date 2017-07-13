Reverend Welch was born in Carter County on February 13, 1938 to the late Gordon Kenneth Welch, Sr. and Rose M. Little Welch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Aaron; and a brother, Tyler Welch.

Reverend Welch retired as a supervisor at Inland Corporation. He was both a member and retired Pastor of Northside Baptist Church, where he had served as Pastor for 38 years. He was a United States Marine veteran. Reverend Welch enjoyed being outside and studying the Bible.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 35 years, Margaret Sluder Welch, of the home; two daughters, Deborah Myers and husband Phillip, of Elizabethton and Julie Storie and husband Steve, of Watauga; three sons, Gordon Kenneth Welch, III, of Virginia, Jeffrey Welch and Brian Taylor, both of Elizabethton; seven grandchildren, Tristen, Samuel, Sarah, Kenny, Isaac, Bethany and Crystal; several great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Wiley and husband Jim and Brenda Hartnett and husband Bob, all of Atlanta, GA; and his special friends, Randy and Theresa Cole, of Elizabethton.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of Reverend Gordon Kenneth Welch, Jr. “Spanky”, will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 17, 2017 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Shannon Sims, officiating. Music will be provided by Randy and Theresa Cole. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday; or at the residence at any time.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Dickinson, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Active pallbearers will be Tristen Storie, Steve Storie, Gordon Kenneth Welch, III, Samuel Myers, Isaac Welch and Nicholas Nunley. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, to go in procession.

Reverend Welch and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.