Margaret Depew Hurley

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hurley; son, Darrell Depew; brothers, Clarence and Weldon Depew; sister, Dorothy Price; nephew, Raymond Depew.

Survivors include three daughters, Rachel Hurley, Amanda Sims, and Christina Laws; four grandsons, Robert Ball, Jonathan Hurley, Julius Sims, and Easton Sims; one granddaughter, Kaylie Sims; six brothers, Bobby, Wayne, David, Ronald, Donald, and Bill; six sisters, Ruth Goodman, Mary Lee Shell, Christine Coleman, Karen Young, Jenny Depew, and Mildred Phillips.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Hurley will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at New Vision Church of God, Johnson City with Rev. David Vanoy and Rev. Eugene Penland officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. prior to the service at the church.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted following the funeral service at Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Chuck Shipley officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from Mrs. Hurley’s brothers.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to some special nurses at Erwin Healthcare, Margaret Wilson and her staff, Vinie Rice, LPN, Mary, CNA, Travis, CNA, Melissa, LPN, Nancy, LPN, and Jessica, LPN.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wadugger.com .