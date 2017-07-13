Leslie was a Federal Mine Inspector with MSHA until 1993 with over 20 years of service. He was an avid bowler, loved football, and sitting on his porch watching the birds, deer and enjoying nature.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Patrick Slowey and Katherine Donnelly Slowey; sisters, Lucy White and Harnett Millage; and his brother, Phil Slowey.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters; Elmira Petersen and husband Jim of Wentworth, South Dakota, Lori Roberts and husband Scott of Cedar Bluff, Virginia; Corey Slowey of the home, Chris Slowey and companion, Denise Gipson of Aurora, Colorado, Craig Slowey and Pat Slowey of South Dakota, Derrick Slowey and companion, Ruth Ann Vandyke ; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; best friend and companion, “Rascal”; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2017 in the Fireside Room of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

A private burial will be held a later date in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. Rachel Monderer and the staff of State of Franklin First Choice.

The care of Leslie Edward Slowey and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.