Fred Street

Fred was a devoted member and supporter of Middle District Free Will Baptist Church where he had served as Trustee and Sunday School Teacher and a long-time employee of Henredon Furniture in Spruce Pine. Fred was known for his wit and humor and an amazingly keen memory. He could easily recall events that had occurred 70 plus years prior with incredible accuracy. He loved people, and enjoyed spending time in conversation with whomever he could. A house full of people was a house well blessed to Fred. Fred was a master story-teller and could captivate a room with his tales. Fred was an avid, knowledgeable sports fan and a life-long proud Conservative Republican. He always loved to have any type of political conversation and was never shy about voicing his opinion. He was from an incredibly large, very close-knit family and demonstrated his love for them in so many ways. Fred loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his church very much and attended faithfully for many, many years. Even after illness prevented him from attending regularly, he would always keep up with the events at the church.

Fred was the son of the late Charlie and Frances Street. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Josie Venia, and seven brothers, Arthur, Roy, Wilder, Wilson, Halder, his twin Ed, and Charles Street as well as a daughter, Evelyn Thomas.

Left to cherish his memories are the love of his life, his wife Dolores Miller Street, his daughters Florence Street and Paula Street, of Johnson City; his daughter Sara Ledford (Shannon) and his son Florian Street of Buladean; a granddaughter Stephanie Thomas of Erwin; five grandsons, Austin, Trent, and Riley Street; Kyle and Noah Ledford, all of Buladean; one sister Pauline Jenkins; one brother, Henry Street, also of Buladean and three very special family friends, Randy, Ellen, and Lura Nentrup, whom he and Delores considered a special granddaughter; along with numerous nephews, nieces, neighbors and friends.

Next to his Lord, Fred loved and cherished his family with all his heart and soul. He would never miss an opportunity to speak with pride about any accomplishments they may have achieved. Fred was most happy when surrounded by people, especially his family.

Fred bravely battled COPD for well over a decade. His determination to continue to fight was truly inspirational. Fred did not surrender to this disease, God simply decided it was time to deliver him from it and called him home.

While his family, his church and his community will surely miss him deeply, each are comforted to know that now, after many years, Fred is breathing celestial air with glorified lungs.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00PM at Middle District Free Will Baptist Church on Friday evening July 14, 2017.

The funeral will take place at Middle District the following morning, Saturday, July 15, at 11:00AM with the Revs. Jimmy Arrowood, William Ellis, and Scott Jenkins officiating. Interment will take place immediately following the service in the Charlie and Frances Street Family Cemetery on the Will Street Rd just off Pine Root Branch Rd in Buladean.

The family has requested that any memorial contributions be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of The Blue Ridge 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Street Family.