Robert Anthony Coletti

Born to MaryLou & Robert Terry Coletti on September 12, 1966, in Pensacola, FL, he spent his early years in Alexandria, VA. He attended Manteo High School & the Outer Banks Christian Academy in NC . He traveled widely with his family's moving company & helped to manage the family's business, Book Lover's Warehouse, in Johnson City, TN.

Anthony completed 2 years at Piedmont Community in Charlottesville, VA, & graduated with a BS in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, VA. Former employment in civil engineering includes work at Anderson and Associates and Benchmark Design, both of Johnson City. He was honorably discharged from the US Army after serving in the National Guard for both Tazewell, VA & Jonesborough, TN. Anthony delighted in fatherhood and marriage. He was a man of ideas and pursued the latest innovations and technology with interest.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; three daughters, Rosa, Maria and Anna; his parents; and his sister, Angela Murphy.

At 1:00 on Friday, July 14, the family will receive friends at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Rd., in Johnson City, TN. The Memorial Service will be at 2:00, followed by a reception at 3:00.

Contributions & flowers may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, of which he has been a member for over 15 years.