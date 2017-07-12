Ricky L. Decker

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mildred Decker.

He is survived by his soul mate, Beverly Fairchild; children, Jason Decker, Kimmie Tipton, Brian Huston, Brandy Biggs, and Bethany Huston; grandchildren, Peyton and Ella Huston, Kody Hunley, Laney and Erin Biggs, and Alexis "Trixie" Huston-Gunter; brother, Randy (Lori) Decker; sisters, Lois Hitchcock, Mary (Jake) Slonaker and Kay Phelps; several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held. Christian-Sells Funeral is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com .