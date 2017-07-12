Mr. Jeremy Todd Rudd

He had a heart of gold and a smile for everyone he met. He was a perfect little man and he takes a great part of our heart with him. We will miss him so very, very much. He will eternally be in our heart.

He was an outstanding member of the ARC of Washington County for 30 years and they loved him dearly too. He will be mourned by a host of uncle and aunts and cousins.

Survivors include his parents, David & Linda Kay Mullins Rudd, Telford; brother, David Hughes, Jr, Johnson City; sisters and brother-in-law, Melissa K. & Greg McCurry, Telford and Sylena J. Coffie; nephews Caiden Coffie, Caleb McCurry and Gate McCurry; niece, Kaitlyn Coffie.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 pm prior to the service.

Graveside services will be conducted 12:00 pm, Friday, July 14, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Rudd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com .

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821