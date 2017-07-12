Mr. Herbert Glenn Williams

He was a native of Carter County, TN and was the son of the late Fred and Virginia Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gilbert Williams, Fred Williams, Jr., and Leonard Williams.

Mr. Williams is survived by his sons, Patrick Williams and Jerry “Josh” Barnett; brothers, Ernest Williams, Donald Williams, and Buford Williams; sister, Joy Welburn; grandchildren, Lori Fagan, Virginia Williams, Michael Gibson, and Lisa Gibson; great-granddaughter, Michelle “Chelly” Fagan and also one more great-grandchild on the way.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Tabernacle of the Living God Church, 406 E. Maple St., Johnson City, TN 37601. Pastor Lenny Smith will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the service hour. Committal services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the Scalf Cemetery. Everyone who would like to attend, please meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.

