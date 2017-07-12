Mary Ethel Wright

She graduated from Ellenboro High School, and attended a business college and worked at Atmos Energy Company in Johnson City, TN for 40 years. She was secretary to the then president, Paul C. Walser.

She had a passion for life and a deep love for her family, her friends and her church. She is leaving behind so many beautiful memories for those left behind to cherish.

Survivors include her best friend and companion of nearly 49 years, Ann Lacy, Erwin, TN; Sister, Margaret Freeman, Martiniez, GA; niece, Gail Connor and husband, Wayne, Martinez, GA; two nephews, Tom Freeman and wife Renee, Aiken, SC, Milton Groome, Ellenboro, NC; great niece, Anna Freeman, Aiken, SC; two great nephews, Brian Connor, Augusta, GA, Austin Groome, Ellenboro, NC; those who are like family, Margaret and Dwain Andrews, Rick Lacy, Sallie Lacy, Bill and Dana Lacy, Chuck Lacy, Christine and Duanne Schnipke.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chloey Meldona and Myles Wright; sister, Geneva Groome.

The inurnment service for Mrs. Wright will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 28, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1900 E. Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing, donations may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 203 North Elm Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Wright family. (423) 928-6111