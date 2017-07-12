James G. “Buddy” Jones

A native of Strunk, Kentucky, he was a son of the late James G. & Jalie Privett Jones. He had lived in Elizabethton since 1960. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Buddy was a graduate of Grundy High School, Grundy, Virginia; he attended Lees McRae and East Tennessee State College. He was retired from the Carter County School System, he taught at Happy Valley Middle School for several years. He was a member and former Deacon of Calvary Baptist Church, a member of Gideon’s of Elizabethton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Margaret Brown Jones. A Daughter: Jennifer J. Forbes and son-in-law: Eddie. Two Grandsons: James Forbes & wife Morgan and Jacob Forbes. A Granddaughter: Julie Forbes all of Elizabethton.

Graveside Services were conducted Thursday in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Dr. Kenneth Jordan officiating. Pallbearers were selected from family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Signature Health Care of Elizabethton and the Carter County Rescue Squad. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Jones family.