David Bruce Huskins

A native of Johnson City, he was a son of Fred and Geraldine Huskins, and the late Mary Cox Huskins. David was a 1985 graduate of Science Hill High School. David started a long career in information technology at Office Equipment Clinic in Kingsport working for his uncle. He furthered his technology career working for General Motors then Healthway Inc. (part of HP). David had been working for DXE Technology, a subsidiary of United Tech, for the past 16 years. With a love of music and sports, David was a talented guitar player and enjoyed playing and watching football and baseball. In addition to his mother, David is preceded in death by his fur baby, Maxi.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father and mother, Fred and Geraldine Huskins of Johnson City; two sisters, Kathy Huskins and her husband Mike, and Diane McClaskey; two brothers, Dan McClaskey and his wife Tina, and Doug McClaskey; aunts, Madge Street and Mildred Ledbetter; an uncle Dennis Huskins and his wife Carrol; and numerous cousins and friends.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 10:00AM until 12:00PM on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of David will begin at 12:00PM with Rev. Keith Williams officiating. A Committal and Inurnment Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Everyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50AM. For those who prefer, the family requests donations are given to Good Samaritan Ministries, 100 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Huskins family.