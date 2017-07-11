Mr. Donald Gene Miller Sr.

Mr. Miller was born in Greene County and son of the late Lewellen & Ruth Thomas Miller.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Miller worked in maintenance department at Kennametal. He loved welding and fabricating and enjoyed playing the guitar.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sandy Jean Davis Miller, Telford; daughter, Daphane Michelle Miller (William Travis Arnold), Bristol, VA; son, Donald Gene Miller, Jr. (D.J.), Jonesborough; grandchildren, William Gideon Arnold, Bryant Turner, Travis Arnold, Benjamin Caleb Arnold; a brother, Kenneth Ray Miller; and a sister, sister, Barbara Campbell.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. William Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday prior to service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, July 14, 2017 at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Miller family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821