She was the daughter of the late Samuel Irvin "Luther" Roark and the late Donna Susan "Susie" Oliver Roark. Louise worked for the Johnson City Press Chronicle for more than 25 years where she was known as a hard worker, but enjoyed every minute of it. She was a wonderful cook and filled us all full of her specialities. She loved her family dearly, which was her true source of happiness. She loved to eat out, and shop, and people-watch in her good years, although she enjoyed her people-watching later in life too. She was a funny girl and a pleasure to be with and we will miss her greatly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Blanche Roark, Beulah Roark Cole and Christine Roark Williams, a brother, Samuel "Chalmer" Roark and her step-mother, Flora Fink Roark.

Family members left to cherish her memory are her children; son, Michael Cole and his sweetheart, Betsy Miller, Gray, TN; grandson, Jacob Cole, Johnson City, TN; g-granddaughter, Blakley Cole; son, Pat Cole and wife Debbie, Boaz, AL; grandson, Ben Cole, Boaz, AL; grandson, Will Cole and wife, Holly, Boaz, AL; granddaughter, Mary Beth and husband, Kody Butts, Guntersville, AL; g-grandson, baby boy Samuel Patrick Butts, Guntersville, AL; daughter, Carol Slagle Oxendine and husband Leland "Bucky" Oxendine, Kingsport, TN; grandson, Casey Oxendine and wife Jennifer, Johnson City, TN; g-granddaughter, Piercy Oxendine, Johnson City, TN; brother, EJ Roark, SC; sister, Barbara Roark Webb, Johnson City, TN; brother, LD Roark, Johnson City, TN; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to the staff and doctors on the 5th floor at Johnson City Medical Center for their extraordinary care during Mom's illness. The reverence and respect with which they cared for her Is the epitome of nursing care and they are very much appreciated.

There will be a memorial service to honor Louise at Boones Creek Baptist Church on Wednesday at 2 pm.