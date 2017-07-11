Judith BK Horn (Judy)

Born July 22, 1948, Judy was 68 years young. She was the daughter of the late Christine Gillies and Malcolm King. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother- in- law (Barbara Horn), her sister- in- law (Laurie McCord) and one son (Zane B. Gervin II "Skip").

Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband and best friend of 27 years, Dale Horn, her sister; Jenny Pagel (Tom), her children; Heath Gervin, J. Gervin (Katie), Aimee' Brown (Mark), Ryan Horn, Justin Horn (Alisha) and Katie Horn, her grandchildren; Kendra, Dominic, Garrett, Bennett and Shaylin, her great grandchildren; Emily and Trent, her mother in law; Corrine Williford, her father in law; Ron Horn, several nieces and nephews, special cousin; Charles and special friends; Lois Brewer and Lisa and John Rosado.

While on Earth, Judy had the chance to know and love each and every friend she encountered as well as all family members. She always had a positive outlook and cared for others before herself. She had a unique way of making people feel loved and safe. Her laughter and sense of humor made those around her feel comfortable. Her success in life was not about what she accomplished, but what she encouraged others to do and their accomplishments. Her actions inspired us to have hope for the hopeless and love for the broken. She taught us that love hurts, that life hurts, yet it hurts a little less with others around us. She showed us how to be brave and strong, forgiving and compassionate. She fostered our love for Jesus, encouraged us to have faith and to always be humble. She reminded us to always "watch out for black ice," "be careful and say our prayers," and to love each other despite our differences. Her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse, Hebrews 13:2, "Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it." Of all the things she did in her life, nothing compared to being with Dale and her children. She fought everyday to stay alive to be with them. On July 6, 2017, cancer lost it's strength and grace and love won. Judy is now dancing with Jesus. Judy was saved by grace.

Before Judy left Johnson City and moved with her husband to Florida, she had a passion for Carver Recreation, the homeless population and serving others. We will not have a traditional memorial for her in Johnson City. Instead, we as a family will do something she loved to do. We will be honoring her by serving others. Judy requested that you all could honor her by drinking coffee or a diet coke, smoking cigarettes if you have them and playing her kind of music.

A traditional memorial service will be held for her in Florida.

Condolences may be made sent via email to Judy's daughter; J. Gervin at simplyj15@yahoo.com

In lieu of flowers, please show hospitality to others, love the broken and continue to do random acts of kindness.