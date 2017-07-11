Brian A. Jenkins

A native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late William and Betty Cole Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins was a quiet gentleman who loved outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, shooting guns and collecting knives. Mr. Jenkins especially loved spending time with his son. He worked for Kennametal for 20 years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Corey Jenkins and his brother, Rodney Jenkins both of Johnson City.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30PM on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens with Richard Kirkland, Minister officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:20PM.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.