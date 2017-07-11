A native of Johnson City, he was a son of Anabel Andrade and David Meza. Alan is a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Mission and was employed by La Meza Mexican Restaurant and JD’s Lawn Care. He was a member of ETSF, Fusion Club and Tri-Cities F.C. Dallas. Alan received 3rd place in TSA Flight Endurance at Nationals as well as 3rd place at 2016 TSA, TN State Conference for CAD 2D Architecture. He loved soccer, the river, being outdoors and spending time with his siblings. Alan is someone who carried a smile and touched all those around him.

In addition to his parents, Alan Meza has left behind to cherish his memories: Brothers: Isaias Meza, of Erwin; Daniel Meza, of Erwin; Kenny Meza, of Erwin; Sister: Miranda Meza, of Erwin; Paternal Grandparents: Jacinto Meza, of Mexico; Juana Saldana, of Mexico; Maternal Grandmother: Zenaida Saldana, of Erwin; Seventeen Aunts and Uncles and fifty nine cousins.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Alan Meza in a Funeral Mass to be held Friday, July 14, 2017, at 10:00 AM, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601. Father Tom Charters and Father Julian Cardona will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will be held from 6:00 PM until 9:30 PM, Thursday, July 13, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A committal service will be in Evergreen Cemetery following the 10:00 AM service on Friday, July 14, 2017. Those attending the committal service will meet at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday for the 10:00 AM service and go in procession. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Mission Building Fund, PO Box 1009, Erwin, TN 37650.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Alan Meza through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.