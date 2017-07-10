Tom Yeiser

A lifelong native of Johnson City, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Mavis K. Yeiser. Mr. Yeiser was a graduate of Science Hill High School and was a member of First Christian Church, Johnson City. He was a longtime resident of Cornerstone Village, formerly known as Appalachian Christian Village.

Mr. Yeiser is survived by two brothers, Edwin S. Yeiser, Knoxville, TN, Robert Yeiser and wife Valerie, Arlington, VA; sister, Judith Y. Ferrell and husband Jack, Knoxville, TN. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. Todd Edmondson, Minister, officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:15 A.M. Wednesday.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Yeiser family. (423) 928-6111