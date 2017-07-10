Richard (Dick) L. Ideker

Richard was born in Baker, Montana on 12-15-1928. He was a graduate of Baker High School and Montana State University. He was President of the Montana State Chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was also a veteran, having served two years in Hawaii during the Korean Conflict. He was a Health Physicist and worked for Phillips Petroleum, under contract with NASA and as Director of Safety and Decommissioning at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, Tennessee.

Richard is survived by his children Chris and Karen Ideker of Alpharetta, Ga. ; Ric and Diane Ideker of Cincinnati, Ohio; Bart and Lynn Ideker of Peachtree City, Ga.; and Sarah and Gary Dalley of Dacula, Ga. He also had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on July 15th, 2017 at 2:00 at SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society located at 2260 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, Ga. His remains will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Montana State University.