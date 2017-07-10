Mrs. Goldie Lucille Adams

Mrs. Adams was born in Washington County, daughter of the late Marion & Trula Foster. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Reco William Adams Sr., three sons, Billy, Robert and Robbie Adams, a daughter Nancy Sparks, and a grandson Donald Sparks and thirteen brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Adams was a member of Cherry Hill Free Will Baptist Church.

She was homemaker, dedicating her life to her family with open arms.

Survivors include her children, Reco Williams Adams Jr. (Nell), Kenneth Adams (Jan), Dennis Adams (Sharon), Richard Adams (Genice), Brenda Davis (Mark), Gail Lefemine (Tony) and Ted Adams (Angie); nineteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and fifteen great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Tilda Adams; one brother, Jimmy Foster; special friend, Carl Daniels and his dog Skylar; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses on the 5400 wing of the Johnson City Medical Center for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Gentry and Pastor Brad Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday at Cherry Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Condolences may be sent to the Adams family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

