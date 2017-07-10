Christine Shipley Feathers

She was a longtime member of West Towne Christian Church and active member of the Keenagers. Christine was a seamstress by trade having made most of the drapery in Parkwest Hospital. She was an excellent cook who loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her great grandkids affectionately knew her as Mamou or Burt and all others referred to her as Granny. Christine was well loved and reciprocated that love to all. She had servant’s heart and was always willing to help anyway she could. She will be deeply missed.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband, John Wallace Feathers, Sr.; brothers, Johnny and Jim; sister, Sara Belle. She is survived by her sons, John Wallace Feathers, Jr. and wife Melanie, Ronald Dale Feathers; grandchildren, Scott (Melanie), Amy (Kyle), and Susan (Nathan); 6 great grandchildren, Robby and Ryan Feathers, Matthew and Callie Stewart, Katie and Kaden Haynes; siblings, Rowena Bowers, Dan Shipley, Bill Shipley, Diana Gale Lloyd; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 and again on Thursday from 11:30 – 1:30 pm at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601. The funeral will immediately follow at Appalachian Funeral Home.

Family and friends will then travel to Monte Vista for the interment.

