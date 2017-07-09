A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Ed and Carrie Shell Winters. Mrs. Fletcher had worked for 26 years in the dietary department at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC. She attended Roan Mountain First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fletcher, four sisters, three brothers, a nephew, Creed Baker, and a niece, Thelma Jones. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Holden, Roan Mountain; four sons, Joe Shell and wife, Mary, Roan Mountain, Terry Shell, Sheffield Lake, OH, Arnold Shell and wife, Jill, Ft. Myers, FL, and Keith Shell, Elizabethton; two sisters, Mary Grace Harmon and Louella Whittington; six grandchildren, Brad Holden, Shannon Whitehead, Steven Shell and wife, Alica, Emily Russell and husband, Keith, Jennifer Fazekas, and Jessica Shell; 21 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Ralph South. Several special nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Ruth Winters Fletcher will be conducted at 7:00 PM, Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Roan Mountain First Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Stout and Pastor Geren Street officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the church prior to the service. The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in the Winters Family Cemetery in the Morgan Branch community. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

