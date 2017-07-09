Mrs. Marcella McCracken Broyles

Mrs. Broyles was born in Rogersville Tn the daughter of the late Jesse Smith Light. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by two children Deborah Sue McCracken, and Michael Lynn McCracken.

She was owner and operator of Limestone Convenience Store.

Mrs. Broyles was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her daughter Robin Campbell, a grandson, Cody Campbell, a granddaughter Casie Campbell, two great grandchildren, Jaylie and Micah Campbell, one brother, Clarence “Bud” Smith, and one sister Barbara Smith, a very special family friend Patsy Saults Broyles, special friends Dr. Kathryn Gray, Edward Broyles, Kenny Laws, and Dean Smith.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Zonyia Cureton, her hospice nurse.

The family will be receiving friends from 6 till 8 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Broyles family to Dillow-Taylor, PO Box 98, Jonesborough, Tn. 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.dillow-taylor.com

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 753-3821