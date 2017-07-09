logo

DULUTH, GA - David Bruce Huskins, 50, Duluth, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at his home after a short illness.

The family will greet friends to share memories from 10:00AM until 12:00PM on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service in honor of David will begin at 12:00PM with Keith Williams officiating. A full obituary will run in Thursday’s edition.

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Huskins family.