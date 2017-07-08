I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

ERWIN - Reverend Charles Lee Johnson, age 82, 122 Rolling Hills Lane, Erwin, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 7 2017. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Horace and Bessie M. Church Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a U. S. Air Force Veteran having honorably served his country from December 5, 1954 to October 5, 1958. He was a retired employee of Nuclear Fuel Services with over thirty years of service. Mr. Johnson had served the Lord for over fifty years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Mr. Johnson loved his family, his church family and they were his life. He always put others first. Mr. Johnson will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of sixty years, Charlotte G. Johnson; two sons, Ronald Johnson and William "Billy" Johnson and wife, Tammy, all of Erwin; two daughters, Anne Marie Johnson and husband, David of Erwin and Linda M. Sneyd and husband, Joseph L., of Unicoi; seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Adam, Leanna, Jeremy and Michael Johnson, Amanda and Joseph Sneyd; sixteen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 P. M. on Monday, July 10, 2017 until the hour of service at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home and other times at his residence. Brother Harvey Peterson will officiate at the 7:00 P. M. funeral service. Music will be provided by the Erwin Full Gospel Singers and Chelsey Johnson. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Committal service will be held Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 10:45 A. M. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:00 A. M. to go in procession to the cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the EMS, Unicoi County Memorial Hospital and staff and the Veterans Hospital.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Reverend Johnson to the Carter County Honor Guard, American Legion, 117 Ensor Nidiffer Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

