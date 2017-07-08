I have Fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

JOHNSON CITY - Peggy Joan Tipton Hershey, Johnson City, born Wednesday, June 17, 1942 went to be with her Lord Saturday, July 8, 2017. A native of Banner Elk, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Lon David & Ida Mae Honeycutt Tipton and her in-laws: William D. & Mabel Hershey. She was a graduate of Cloudland High School. Peggy was a Medical Secretary for several years before opening her Antique Store in Roan Mountain. She attended the Roan Mountain Holiness Church.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years: William D. “Bill” Hershey. Her daughter & son-in-law: Angela D. & Phillip Morton, Friendsville, Tennessee. Her son: Brian D. & Michelle Hershey and granddaughters: Savannah & Bianna all of Elizabethton. Her special lifelong friends: Myra Allen & Blanche Mackley, Elizabethton. Her cousins, nieces, nephews and brothers & sisters-in-law also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Gene Honeycutt and Rev. James Harrison officiating. The eulogy will be given by her son, Brian Hershey. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Music will be provided by Charlotte Smith and Jennifer Sizemore. Active Pallbearers will be: Brian Hershey, Phillip Morton, Gary Coontz, Terry Edwards, Brent Price and Dirk Campbell. Honorary Pallbearer will be: Byron Odell.

The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Caris Hospice and everyone who prayed for her during her illness.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at her residence. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Wednesday to go the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Hershey family.