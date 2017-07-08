Mr. Bobby Lee Greenway

Mr. Greenway was born in Washington County and son of the late Eva Greenway. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Annie Bennett.

He worked at A.O. Smith for 33 years. He always had a smile on his face and loved everyone. He also loved the outdoors.

Survivors include a son, Chris Greenway (Lindsay); daughter, Tasha Greenway Brown; brother, James Greenway; sister, Betty Greenway Price; four grandchildren, Marcus Greenway, Mason Greenway, Stenson Brown and Sabrina Brown; nephew, Eddie Bennett; special friend, Jim “Big Time Jimmy” Ronn.

Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 pm Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 3:00 pm Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jim Holland, Eddie Bennett, John W. McGee, Jr, Adam Depew, Red Holland and Josh Bennett.

Condolences may be sent to the Greenway family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

