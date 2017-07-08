Mary Ailene (Moore) Perry

Ailene was preceded in death by parents; Arthur E. (Ott) Moore and Gertrude B. Moore and sister; Donna R. Moore Palmer all of Kingsport, Tn. She is survived by her husband of 55 years; Dan. Children; Allison Shelton of Wichita, Andrew (Lacey) Perry on Independence, Ks. and 3 grandchildren. Siblings; Arthur "Bud" Moore of Snellville, Ga., Patsy Arnold and Melva Moore both of Kingsport, Tn. and Iris Koone of Limestone, Tn.

A private interment will be held at Old Mission Mausoleum in Wichita, Ks. Memorials may be made to Celebration Baptist Church 7202 E. 9th Wichita, Kansas 67206.