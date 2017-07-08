Lena Mae Phillips Strouth

Lena was born in Bristol, TN on November 24, 1925 and graduated from Tennessee High School. Lena worked through school at the phone company and then married Fred Daniel Strouth, Sr. in 1946.They went into the ministry soon after and served at various churches. They settled at Snow Memorial Baptist Church where she led the Sunbeams. They were parent workers at Holston Home for Children in Greenville, TN and then foster parents to 7 boys. Lena worked at Appalachian Christian Village. She was a devoted Christian and was an active member of the Southern Baptist Association and a faithful member of Boones Creek Baptist Church for 31 years, where she worked in Vacation Bible School every year.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents Adam and Sara Phillips and a step-father Gene Johnston as well her husband of 41 years Fred D. Strouth, Sr. Those left to cherish Lena’s memories include her daughter Judy Cash Strouth of Johnson City, her son-in-law Charles “Toonie” Cash of Gray, her son Fred Daniel (Danny) Strouth, Jr. of Nashville, TN and Sandy Tunnell Strouth of Gray, her son James (Mike) Strouth and his wife Gina of the home. Lena was a proud grandmother of 8 and a great-grandmother of 13. The family would like to say a special thank you to her home health caregivers Lisa, Amanda, Holly and Barbara.

The family will receive friends to share memories on Monday July 10th, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. at Boones Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Pastor Kenneth Kyker. Graveside services will follow the funeral at Roselawn Memory Gardens with the Reverend Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to help pay funeral expenses. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN is serving the Strouth family. (423) 928-6111