David J. Hedstrom

David was preceded in death by his parents David and Bette Hedstrom. Those left to cherish Dave’s memory are his sister Hope Clark, who cared for him until his death; her daughters Ingrid and Kelli, his former spouse and friend Jan Orchard; two stepsons and their wives: Bryan and Karin Orchard, Randy and Sherry Orchard; his grandchildren Jazmin, Izabell, Aidan and Eli.

Dave attended Kent State University. He was an avid golfer and shared his love of golf with many young people. Dave was known for his great sense of humor and his ability to encourage others.

A memorial service will be held at Fairview United Methodist Church on Saturday July 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.