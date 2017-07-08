logo

David J. Hedstrom

David J. Hedstrom, age 69, went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2017 in Boulder, Colorado. David was a resident of Jonesborough, Tennessee for twenty-three years and attended Fairview United Methodist Church.

David was preceded in death by his parents David and Bette Hedstrom. Those left to cherish Dave’s memory are his sister Hope Clark, who cared for him until his death; her daughters Ingrid and Kelli, his former spouse and friend Jan Orchard; two stepsons and their wives: Bryan and Karin Orchard, Randy and Sherry Orchard; his grandchildren Jazmin, Izabell, Aidan and Eli.

Dave attended Kent State University. He was an avid golfer and shared his love of golf with many young people. Dave was known for his great sense of humor and his ability to encourage others.

A memorial service will be held at Fairview United Methodist Church on Saturday July 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.