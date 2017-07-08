Daryl S. McClain Sr.

He was a native of Brooklyn, New York and had lived in Huntsville, AL and Johnson City. Mr. McClain was a son of the late Noland and Gloria McGlashen McClain. He was a truck driver. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Noland M. McClain II and a sister, Marlene R. McClain.

Survivors include his wife, Marion Wright McClain of Huntsville, AL; a son, Daryl McClain Jr.; two daughters, Risa McClain and Chassidy McClain; a step-son, Tyrone Foster; a sister, Donna E. Robinson; a brother, Carlton L. McClain; a grandson, Nolan McClain; nieces and nephews, Ateela and Elaine McClain, Ervin Rembert, Cordell Gardner, Lavonte, Devon, Asia, Shane and Silas. His ex-wife, Frajan Feggans.

Graveside services for Mr. McClain will be conducted at 2:30 PM Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City from 1:00 until 2:00 PM then proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245