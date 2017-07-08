Aiden Eldon Priddy

In addition to his parents, those family members left to cherish Aiden's memory include his grandparents, Craig and Shannon Emert, Barry Priddy, Sr., Melissa McPhee, and Michelle Priddy; aunts and uncles, Kerra and James Emert, Ashley and Brandon Hunsbusher, and Dawn Priddy.

The family will honor Aiden's life at a Graveside and Committal service on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 11:30 am at Washington County Memory Gardens with Reverend David Ensminger officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

