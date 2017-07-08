logo

Aiden Eldon Priddy

JOHNSON CITY - Aiden Eldon Priddy, 10 day old infant baby boy, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Niswonger Children's Hospital. He was born in Johnson City to Courtney Emert and Barry Priddy, Jr.

In addition to his parents, those family members left to cherish Aiden's memory include his grandparents, Craig and Shannon Emert, Barry Priddy, Sr., Melissa McPhee, and Michelle Priddy; aunts and uncles, Kerra and James Emert, Ashley and Brandon Hunsbusher, and Dawn Priddy.

The family will honor Aiden's life at a Graveside and Committal service on Monday, July 10, 2017 at 11:30 am at Washington County Memory Gardens with Reverend David Ensminger officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com

Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Priddy and Emert families.