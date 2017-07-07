Judy Lynn Garland Whittimore

She was a native of Mitchell County, NC, and the daughter of the late James Clinton and Ruby Cooke Garland. She was a member of Cherokee United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, knitting, and quilting. She also loved and enjoyed her special Yorkies, Lily and Cam.

Survivors include: her loving husband of 53 years, Wayne Whittimore, of the home; two daughters, Jamie McGill (Jim), of Johnson City, TN, and Jody Cheek (Vance), of Johnson City, TN, and son, Josh Whittimore (Mandy), of Lexington, SC; seven grandchildren, Max McGill, Noah McGill, Clay McGill, Molly McGill, Catie Cheek, Harris Whittimore, and Callum Whittimore.

A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 3:00PM in Morris - Baker Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Larry DeVault officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Max McGill, Noah McGill, Clay McGill, Clay Anderson, Robby Williams, Josh Greene.

The family will receive friends at the home of Wayne and Judy Whittimore at any time, 301 Arroyo Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Special thanks to caregivers Maria Leonard, Sherry Peeler, Alexis Reece, Joan Lundblad, Amy Leonard, Richard Bowers and Avalon Hospice.

Memorials may be made to: Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter 3411 N Roan Street Johnson City, TN 37601.

Henline - Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Whittimore Family.