Mary Alice Hirsch

Mary was a strong lady with a servant’s heart who loved the Lord, reading the Bible, praying, being a mother and a grandmother. She found joy in spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Hirsch was preceded in death by her brother, Allan Dane Fongeallaz, and is survived by her husband, Randall Dale Hirsch; parents, Stanley and Carol Fongeallaz; children, Christian James Hirsch, Schylar Alice Hirsch, Logan Alexander Hirsch, and Meagan Christine Cochran; brother, Michael Fongeallaz and his wife, Michelle; sisters, Evelyn Lloyd and husband, Eddie, and Jennifer Dawson and husband John; father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Joyce Hirsch; four grandchildren, and one special little boy, Hayden. Special thanks to the members of Antioch Baptist Church for their love and support.

A visitation will be held at Antioch Baptist Church on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a Celebration of Life service following at 1:00 PM. Rev. Pete Tackett will officiate the service. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery immediately following the celebration of life service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to “Organs for Life.”

