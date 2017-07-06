Laura Gedeon Jenkins

Laura attended Galion High School, and graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN, as well as Tennessee Technological University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture & Natural Resources Management. She was employed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as a Fisheries Biologist for 32 years. Laura moved to Panama City Beach in 1984 for her career, and became an avid scuba diver. She was a member of the Panama City Dive Club, the Florida Native Plant Society, as well as a past president of the St. Andrew Bay Watch. Laura was a certified Master Gardener and enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, and animals. She was a spiritual person of faith and loved her family with all of her heart.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace T. Jenkins, and mother, Mary Schnabel Gedeon.

Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Donald M. Gedeon of WVA; brothers, Donald K. Gedeon (Denise) of FL and Martin Gedeon (Terry) of TN; sister, Michele Vidulich (Richard) of WVA; nieces, Melanie Kyle (Brandon), Alisa and Elizabeth Vidulich, Renee Bailey; nephew, Don E. Gedeon (Jennifer); great nephews, James Gedeon and Finn Kyle; and great nieces, Abby Gedeon, Ellie Kyle and Sidney Bailey.

A Celebration of Life service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Gulfview United Methodist Church, 245 Wisteria Lane, Panama City Beach, FL 32413. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew Bay Watch/ RMA, P.O. Box 15028, Panama City, FL 32406, or by visiting www.standrewbaywatch.org.

Those wishing to extend condolences, please visit www.heritagefhllc.com .