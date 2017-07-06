James “Junior” Alvin Buck, Jr.

He was a native of Erwin and a son of the late James Alvin Buck, Sr. and Stella M. Casey Buck. James was a welder and pipefitter and was a member of the Local 538 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union for 52 years. He was a member of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. James loved motorcycles, fishing and life. He loved his family and friends very much and he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by one sister, Jewell Rice.

James Alvin Buck, Jr. has left behind to cherish his memory:

Son: Jason Buck and wife Risa, of Erwin;

Brother: John Buck and wife Peggy, of Bluff City;

Grandchildren: Kalei Prickett; Skyler Young;Several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of James Alvin Buck, Jr. in a funeral service to be held Sunday, July 9, 2017, at 7:00 PM, in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Andy Patterson will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Sunday. A committal service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 10, 2017 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those attending the committal service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:15 PM on Monday to go in procession. Pallbearers will be notified.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of James Alvin Buck, Jr. through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.