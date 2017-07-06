Geneva L. Douglas

A native of Johnson City, she was a daughter of the late Ervin and Eliza Ellen Sparks. Mrs. Douglas was a Baptist. She loved going fishing and to go to church. She played the piano by ear, and was self-taught. She served as a church pianist for many years.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Douglas is preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Roy, David, and Frank Sparks; sisters, Kate Furchess, Chelsea Lee Anders, and Mildred Mabel.

Survivors include her husband, John Douglas, Johnson City; sons, Kenneth Wayne Douglas and Darrell Lynn Douglas and wife Virginia, all of Tallahassee, Florida; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; sister, Alice Marie Sutton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mrs. Douglas will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017 in the East Parlor of the funeral home with Rev. Albert Jarnagin officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

A private graveside will take place at Monte Vista Memorial Park.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net . Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN is serving the Douglas family. (423) 928-6111