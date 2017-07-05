Wayne McKeehan

A native of Carter County,he was born at home the son of the late Frank O. and Pearl Pate McKeehan. Mr. Mckeehan was a member and deacon of Unaka Avenue Baptist Church. His career included law enforcement for the Johnson City Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Mr. McKeehan also worked as a salesman for Cox Oldsmobile Cadillac. He loved riding motorcycles, especially his Harley Davidson with the Johnson City Police Department and enjoyed target practice with his guns.

Survivors include his wife, June McKeehan, Johnson City; son, Alan McKeehan and wife Donna, Elizabethton, son Dennis McKeehan, Johnson City; daughter, Linda McKeehan, Olar, SC; Three grandchildren also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. McKeehan will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, July 6, 2017 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Alford officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and internment will be conducted at McKeehan Cemetery, Elizabethton at 11:00 A.M. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 A.M. Friday. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the McKeehan family. K (423)928-6111