Normandee 'Walela' Dorr

Born December 21,1963 in Ohio, she was a unique, eccentric, free spirited woman with the soul of a gypsy. She was a woman who never looked backwards, and lived life to its fullest, paving her own path.

Walela has joined her husband, James Dorr, Jr., and son, TJ, in her final earthly journey to the heavens. She is survived by two daughters, Chastity Uresti and Noel Amor; niece, Shannon Thompson; seven grandchildren, Tyler, Jeremiah, Davion, Dwayne, Lilyana, Reyna, and Naiyeli; ex-husband and friend, Tony Glover; mother and stepfather, Jackie and Tom Burks; aunt, Kathy Looney; grandmother, Maye Ratliff; sister, Kat Mungwira; brother, Ray Sentell; nephew, Ryan Mungwira; niece, Samantha Mungwira; and many more family and friends.

Walela will be missed and forever loved. She is our beautiful butterfly who received a new set of wings and has been set free.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Dorr family. (423) 282-1521