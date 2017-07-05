John R. Kraft

John was born in Troy, New York to Marie Savard Kraft and the late Robert Kraft. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his first wife, of 39 years, Diane Kraft.

John retired as a police officer, having worked in Orlando and Apopka, Florida. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Roan Mountain and was known as a gentle giant with a big heart. John loved sailing and old cars, especially his 1966 Ford Mustang.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 6 years, Amy Lynn Shatzley Kraft, of the home; three children, Wendy Savage and husband Jim, of Vienna, VA, David Kraft and wife Danielle, of Apopka, FL, and Chelsie Hall, of Knoxville, TN; eight grandchildren; four brothers, one sister; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will be holding a memorial service at 9:30 AM on Friday, July 7, 2017 in the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Roan Mountain with Pastor Mike Mnich, officiating.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Seventh Day Adventist Community Services (ACS), 265 Heaton Creek Road, Roan Mountain, TN 37687, where John spent many hours volunteering.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com

Mr. Kraft and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. 423-542-2232, obituary line 423-543-4917.