Helen B. Steele

A native of Yadkinsville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Rowena Hepler Bell. After both of her parents passed away, she was raised in the North Carolina Baptist Childrens Home in Thomasville, NC. In the last few years, Mrs. Steele worked as a people greeter at Wal-Mart. She was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Hiddenite, NC.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Steele was preceded in death by her husband, James Dennis Steele; son Dwight Edward Steele; brother, Albert Bell; sister, Theo “Toby” Sherrill.

Survivors include a daughter, Dianne Burgner, Johnson City, NC; son, Craige Steele and wife Ellen, Newport, TN; grandchildren, Luckey Steele, Leslie Steele Lane Steele, Michael McKinzie, Dennis McKenzie, Brad McKinzie, Gregory Steele, and Adam Steele; 14 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren.

The funeral service for Mrs. Steele will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017 in the chapel of Adams Funeral Home, Taylorsville, NC with Rev. Craige Steele and Rev. Luckey Steele officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will follow at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Hiddenite, NC. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, and Adams Funeral Home, Taylorsville, NC is serving the Steele family.