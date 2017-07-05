logo

George E. Biggerstaff

• Today at 2:31 PM

ERWIN - George E. Biggerstaff, 90, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Long Term Care of Unicoi County Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Biggerstaff was born in Middlesboro, KY and lived in Erwin, TN. He was a son of the late Deral Chapman and Bessie Derr Biggerstaff. George served in the United States Air Force during World War II. Mr. Biggerstaff was a retired Chemist with Nuclear Fuel Services. He attended Love Chapel Christian Church and had a love of flying.

George E. Biggerstaff has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife: Joann Masters Biggerstaff of Erwin;

Son: David Biggerstaff and wife, Susan of Erwin; Grandchildren: Thomas Biggerstaff of Erwin, Kayla Biggerstaff of Erwin.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hosptial, Attn: Memorial Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net  or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.