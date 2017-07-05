Mr. Biggerstaff was born in Middlesboro, KY and lived in Erwin, TN. He was a son of the late Deral Chapman and Bessie Derr Biggerstaff. George served in the United States Air Force during World War II. Mr. Biggerstaff was a retired Chemist with Nuclear Fuel Services. He attended Love Chapel Christian Church and had a love of flying.

George E. Biggerstaff has left behind to cherish his memories: Wife: Joann Masters Biggerstaff of Erwin;

Son: David Biggerstaff and wife, Susan of Erwin; Grandchildren: Thomas Biggerstaff of Erwin, Kayla Biggerstaff of Erwin.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hosptial, Attn: Memorial Dept., 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.