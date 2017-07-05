Geneva Whaley

In the years before her illness, Geneva loved serving her Lord and helping others. She fought a good fight and kept the faith through sickness for many years. Geneva dearly loved working in the library at Harrison Christian Church. She will be greatly missed by her sister and brothers, because she was a real source of inspiration to each of them. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lou Whaley; her sister, June King; her brothers, Freddie Lee Whaley, Carlos Calvin Whaley and Paul Whaley, Jr.; and a nephew, David Whaley.

Geneva is survived by her sister, Lena Pearl Honeycutt Ensor, Greeneville; two brothers, Will David Whaley and his wife Charlotte, Johnson City, and Lewis Daniel Whaley and his wife Mollie, Jonesborough; nieces and nephews, Teresa (Charles) Taylor, Wayne T. Honeycutt, Jr., all of Greeneville, Michelle (Joe) Gantz, Karen (Victor) Campbell, all of Johnson City, Vincent Whaley, Jonesborough, Kimberely (Mark) Valk, Greeneville, Nicole (Matthew) Wilson, Michael Whaley, Marcia Lilley, Christie Lilley, all of Johnson City, Stephen Whaley, April (Lynn) Reed, Landon Whaley, all of Virginia, Charese Whaley, North Carolina, Carlos (Christy) Whaley Jr., Virginia, James P. Whaley, and Angela Mills (Ben) Chapman, all of North Carolina; and several great nieces and nephews.

According to Geneva’s wishes, there will be no formal visitation or funeral. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Palma Bennett officiating. Everyone wishing to attend should meet the family at 12:50 PM at the cemetery on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Harrison Christian Church, 2517 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to the charity of your choice.

