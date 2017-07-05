Frances E. McKay

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: two sisters, Bobbie Ann McKay and Geraldine “Gerri” McKay Range; one brother, Carl E. “Jack” McKay, Jr.; and one nephew, Charles Allen “Chuck” Range.

She is survived by several cousins and three special friends, Thelma McCaskill and Kathryn and Brian Carr.

Ms. McKay was a member of Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, Tennessee, where she had been active in volunteer library work, and was a member of the Esther Sunday School Class and the Senior Adult Fellowship JOY (Just Older Youth).

Ms. McKay was retired from the federal government where she had worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. for 30 years.

To honor Ms. McKay's request, there will be no formal services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Baptist Church JOY Senior Adult Choir or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Wellmont Hospice for the loving care they gave to Fran and support to the family. An extra special THANK YOU to Heather, Vickie, and most of all James -- for being there when it was needed at the end. May God bless all you do.

Memories and condolences may be sent to McKay family via www.morrisbaker.com . Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the McKay family. (423) 282-1521