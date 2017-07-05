I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I* have kept the faith:

HAMPTON - Eleanor Ann Springer Hill, 79, Hampton, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. A native of Lexington, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late Sharp & Mable Bradley Springer. She had lived in Tennessee since 1964. Eleanor was retired from the Carter County School System. She was a member of the Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Hill, Three brothers: Wayne, Charles & Jimmy Springer and a sister: Linda Lovelace.

Survivors include her children: Mike Hill & wife Angie, Renee Lewis & husband Gene. Grandchildren: Malone & Kinzey Hill, Kendra Lewis, and Maci Lewis-Andrews and Lucas. A special friend, neighbor and brother in Christ, Bobby McGee. Four Sisters: Frances Killen, Florence, Alabama, Aggie Kubiszak, Chattanooga, Gracie Wilson and Sue Holden both of Lexington, Alabama. One Brother: Robert Springer, Florence, Alabama. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Shane Waters and Rev. Greg Whitehead officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017 in the Whitehead Cemetery. Music will be provided by Bobby McGee. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Friday will be: Bobby McGee, Greg Whitehead, Joe Street, Bob Hughes, Glen Cates, Lucas Andrews, and George Roberson. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Howard Wilson, Dennis Holden, Kevin Whitehead, Gene Honeycutt, Toby Tolbert and her church family. The family extends a heartfelt gratitude to Judy Deloach and all the Caregivers at Ivy Hall Nursing Home and also a special “Thank You” to the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center, staff and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at the residence of Renee & Gene Lewis, 126 Valley View Court, Hampton. To those who prefer, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Hill to the Whitehead Cemetery Fund % George Roberson, 1167 Rittertown Road, Hampton, Tenn. 37658. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Friday to go to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com .

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hill family