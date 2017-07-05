She was a native of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Joe and Minnie Alice Tinker Wardrupe. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. Betty was a member of Shallow Ford Baptist Church. She enjoyed being a mother, spending time with her family, collecting antiques, and being a good homemaker. In addition to parents, Betty is preceded in death by sisters Gladys Runion, Eva Bowman, Viola Wardrupe, Irene Howell, Dolly Allen, and a brother Howard Wardrupe.

Betty Runion has left behind to cherish her memories: Husband: Carroll Runion of Erwin; Sons: Douglas Runion of Las Vegas, NV; Dan Runion of Erwin, TN; Grandchildren: Jeff Runion and Brett Runion of Las Vegas, NV; Sarah Runion and Tyler Runion of Yardley, PA; Brother: Edward Wardrupe of Erwin, TN;

Sisters: Georgia Arrwood of Erwin, TN; Revonda Engle and husband, Ike of Erwin, TN; Pauline McIntosh of Erwin, TN; Several Nieces and Nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Betty Runion in a graveside service to be held on Friday, July 7, 2017, at 3:00 PM, at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Reverend Zach Smith will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 AM and will continue until 1:00 PM. Those attending the committal service will meet at the cemetery by 2:50 PM on Friday.

