Frances King Stapleton Lawson

A native of Buncombe County, NC she was the daughter to the late Fred A. and Maude Grace Agee King. Frances worked as a bookkeeper for Warpath Bowling Lanes and Oakwood Market. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church. Frances enjoyed bowling, watching golf and spending time with her family and friends. Her sense of humor and her home cooked meals will be missed by all. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Junior W. Stapleton; second husband, Bill Lawson; sister, Joella Begley; brother James “Buddy” King’ and a daughter-in-law, Sue Stapleton.

She is survived by her son, David Stapleton, Kingsport; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Roger White, Jonesborough; grandchildren, Rodney Stapleton, Kingsport; Shelby Stapleton, Ordmore, OK; Kent White and his wife Jamie, Mansfield, TX; and Brandon White and his wife, Jennifer, Jonesborough; eight great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; and a brother, Johnny King, Kingsport. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Her family wishes to extend their heartfelt thank-you to Mary and Lee with Amedisys Hospice and to her special friends and caregivers, Carloyn, Lisa, Mildred and Mouchie for their love, support and friendship.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, Johnson City from 5:00 PM till a celebration of Frances’ life at 7:00 PM with Mr. David Ensminger, Celebrant officiating. A committal and interment service will held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 6, 2017a at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone is asked to meet the family at the cemetery on Thursday at 9:50 AM.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to ETSU Women’s Golf, P.O. Box 70707, Johnson City, TN 37614

Memories and condolences may be shared and viewed online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Lawson family.