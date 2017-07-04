Bobbie J. Gouge Patton

She was a native of Erwin, TN and Bakersville, NC, and daughter of the late Jack Tulsa and Violet Gillespie Gouge.

In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Patton, Sr., son, Shawn E. Patton, grandson, Charles R. Patton, III, and her brother, Michael J. Gouge.

She graduated from Happy Valley High School in 1950.

Those left to cherish Bobbie’s memory include her sons: Charles R. “Chuck” Patton, Jr., and his wife Carol, Mark E. Patton and his wife Cathy; grandchildren: LeAnn R. Cradic and her husband Ryan, Michelle Maret Schweers and her husband Andrew, Rachael Morgan Patton; her sister, Margaret Ann Williams, and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, July 7, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of Bobbie’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services. A Graveside and Committal service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Because Bobbie had such a love for children, in lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to Kari’s Heart Foundation 701 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Because Bobbie had such a love for children, in lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations to Kari's Heart Foundation 701 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604.