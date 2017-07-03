Tonya Sue Slagle Bennett

She was born February 17, 1944 to the late Sam and Edith Laws Slagle. She was also preceded in death by two brothers Thomas Slagle and L.I. Slagle, also two sisters France Glass and Mary Ruth Tipton.

She was a member of Southwestern Baptist Church and The Anne Lacey Sunday School Class.

She is survived by an adopted son Jacob Smith of the home, three sisters Jackie Markland, Yvonne Cole of Johnson City and Loren A Campbell (Mickey) , Jonesborough; one brother Harry Slagle (Kathleen) of Johnson City.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. with the funeral to follow with Pastor Greg Salyer to officiate. Music will be provided by Wendy Salyer. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from family.

Special thank you to Michael and Gail Slagle and their children for all they did during Tonya’s sickness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Southwestern Baptist Church Deacon’s Benevolence fund, 1112 Cherokee Road., Johnson City TN 37604.

