Senior Master Sergeant Charles E. Hammer, USAF

Charles was born in Johnson City, TN on July 31, 1937 to Rev. S.D. Hammer and Sarah Austin Hammer. He was a resident of Oscoda, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. and Mrs. Dennis Hammer; a baby girl Hammer; four brothers, Rollin, Dewight, William, and Ernest; and a sister, Wanda Colbaugh.

He is survived by: one brother, Samuel Earl Hammer and wife Barbara of Johnson City, and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Charles’ nephew, Bill Hammer, and sister-in-law, Barbara Hammer for their help during his illness.

A special thank you also goes to Life Care Center of Gray, nurse and friend Kyle Vance, and all those who cared for him. Also, special thanks to the doctors and nurses on the 2nd floor of 5500 for their special care of Charles.

The family of Senior Master Sergeant Charles E. Hammer will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in the Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM with Rev. Gary Hodges officiating. Belinda James and Scarlet Hammer will provide music. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2:30 PM Thursday, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The Boone Dam Post # 4933 will accord military honors. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 1:50 PM Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends may call or visit at the home of the brother, Samuel Earl Hammer.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Hammer family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Hammer family. (423) 282-1521