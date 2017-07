The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. 37617 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Service following with Pastor Chris Brown Officiating and Committal Service immediately to follow. Pallbearers: Duane Hayes, Phillip Stone, Kevin Stone, Jordan Stone, Jason Stone, Justin Stone, Darren Stone, Chris Manny & Bobby Manny.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve The Stone Family